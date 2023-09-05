Street Painting Festival

Jim Miller

The 25th annual Street Painting Festival is returning to Roane State’s Oak Ridge
campus for 2023, and festival organizers are putting out the call for artists and
sponsors. An always popular celebration of art and community, the yearly event
has benefitted hundreds of Roane State students since its inception in 1999. The
Rotary Club of Oak Ridge is working with the college and its nonprofit Roane
State Foundation to plan the event. This year, the festival will be held on
Saturday, September 23. Chalking will begin at 8 a.m. with prizes to be awarded
at 5 p.m. Dozens of artists equipped with chalk and creativity will bring colorful
works of art to life on sidewalk squares throughout the Roane State campus,
located at 701 Briarcliff Avenue in Oak Ridge.

