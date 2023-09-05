The 25th annual Street Painting Festival is returning to Roane State’s Oak Ridge

campus for 2023, and festival organizers are putting out the call for artists and

sponsors. An always popular celebration of art and community, the yearly event

has benefitted hundreds of Roane State students since its inception in 1999. The

Rotary Club of Oak Ridge is working with the college and its nonprofit Roane

State Foundation to plan the event. This year, the festival will be held on

Saturday, September 23. Chalking will begin at 8 a.m. with prizes to be awarded

at 5 p.m. Dozens of artists equipped with chalk and creativity will bring colorful

works of art to life on sidewalk squares throughout the Roane State campus,

located at 701 Briarcliff Avenue in Oak Ridge.

