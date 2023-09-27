The Spallation Neutron Source at Oak Ridge National Laboratory—already the
world’s most powerful accelerator-based neutron source will be on a planned
hiatus through June 2024 as crews work to upgrade the facility. Much of the
work—part of the facility’s Proton Power Upgrade project—will involve building
a connector between the accelerator and the planned Second Target Station at
SNS, a press release said. When complete, the PPU project will bring the
accelerator up to 2.8 megawatts from its current record-breaking 1.7 megawatts
of beam power. Workers will add about 3,000 square feet of concrete tunnel,
the “stub,” which will integrate with an existing tunnel.
Spallation Neutron Source Upgrade
