Spallation Neutron Source Upgrade

The Spallation Neutron Source at Oak Ridge National Laboratory—already the

world’s most powerful accelerator-based neutron source will be on a planned

hiatus through June 2024 as crews work to upgrade the facility. Much of the

work—part of the facility’s Proton Power Upgrade project—will involve building

a connector between the accelerator and the planned Second Target Station at

SNS, a press release said. When complete, the PPU project will bring the

accelerator up to 2.8 megawatts from its current record-breaking 1.7 megawatts

of beam power. Workers will add about 3,000 square feet of concrete tunnel,

the “stub,” which will integrate with an existing tunnel.

Related