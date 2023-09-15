South Tulane Avenue

Jim Miller 14 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 21 Views

Note to drivers: The sweeping right-turn lane on South Tulane Avenue that
leads to South Illinois Avenue is closed and will be removed. The purpose of this
project is to construct a new turn lane from southbound South Tulane Avenue
and remove the sweeping right-turn lane. New sidewalks, handicap ramps, and
a signal pole with mast arms will be installed. The construction of new lanes is
anticipated to be completed by early December. To turn right from southbound
South Tulane Avenue to northbound South Illinois Avenue, drivers will need to
proceed to the light and turn right at the traffic signal. Other lane closures along
South Tulane Avenue and S. Illinois Avenue will take place intermittently.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Manhunt for murder suspect now centered in East Tennessee for Jason Dockery

A manhunt for a murder suspect has now centered once again in East Tennesseeafter U.S. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.