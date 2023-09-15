Note to drivers: The sweeping right-turn lane on South Tulane Avenue that

leads to South Illinois Avenue is closed and will be removed. The purpose of this

project is to construct a new turn lane from southbound South Tulane Avenue

and remove the sweeping right-turn lane. New sidewalks, handicap ramps, and

a signal pole with mast arms will be installed. The construction of new lanes is

anticipated to be completed by early December. To turn right from southbound

South Tulane Avenue to northbound South Illinois Avenue, drivers will need to

proceed to the light and turn right at the traffic signal. Other lane closures along

South Tulane Avenue and S. Illinois Avenue will take place intermittently.

