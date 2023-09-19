Ronald Franklin Milligan, Sr. 81, of Andersonville, TN, went peacefully to be with His Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 16th, 2023, surrounded by his wife and sons at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents James and Dorothy Milligan; sister, Shirley Clark; sister and brother-in-law, Rachel and Edwin Spradlen; and brothers Tom Milligan and Jim Milligan.

He is survived by his wife Christine; sons Ron, Jr. (Cindy), Knoxville, TN and Andy (Rebecca), Clarksville, TN; brother-in-law, John Clark; sisters-in-law, Janet Milligan and Jamie Milligan; grandchildren Mackenzie Moyers (Garrett), Macey Milligan, Patrick Milligan, and Connor Milligan; great-grandsons, Rhett and Ridge Moyers; brother Ted (Brenda); sisters-in-law Barbara Tassey (Vernon – deceased) and Carolyn McMurry; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Ronnie was born on August 4, 1942, in the Loveland area of Knoxville. He was raised by James and Dorothy Milligan in the Heiskell and Powell communities where he graduated from Powell High School in 1961. He enlisted in the Army in 1964 and was assigned to a Field Artillery Battalion at Ft. Knox, KY. He excelled as a soldier, being commended for exemplary service. He was discharged in 1966 when he returned to live in Powell. Ronnie and his wife Christine were married for over 58 years and blessed with their 2 loving sons. He spent most of his career in Security at Y-12 in Oak Ridge. He was a lifetime member of Heiskell United Methodist Church, serving in a number of roles in devotion to his Church. Ronnie spent his retired years at his beloved home on “Milligan’s Mountain” above Norris Lake, where he greatly enjoyed being surrounded by his dogs, nature, wildlife, and working on many woodworking projects.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. James Hurst and Amanda for their loving care through the years with Ronnie’s many health challenges. We are also very grateful to all the many health providers who cared for him. We are especially thankful to the Methodist Medical ER Team, the 4th Floor Staff, and Covenant Hospice, as well as the Holley Gamble Funeral Home Staff for their loving kindness and care.

The family will receive family and friends at the Heiskell United Methodist Church, 9420 Heiskell Rd., Heiskell TN, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 20th, 2023. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Reverend Don Jones and Reverend Mike Hall officiating.

The graveside service with Military Honors will be held the next day at 12:30 PM at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heiskell United Methodist Church, PO Box 166, Heiskell, TN 37754. We are so grateful to our church family for your love and support all these many years.