On Tuesday, Rebecca Dishman, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and

two counts of rape of a child following a lengthy investigation into the death of

Jennifer Paxton of Oak Ridge who had been stored in a freezer after her murder

and dismemberment. Dishman was sentenced to life in prison with an

additional 50 years, which must be served 100 percent. Dishman must also

cooperate in the State of Tennessee’s death penalty case against her codefendant Sean Finnegan, according to the District Attorney General’s Office.

