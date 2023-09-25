Last week, parents suing Oak Ridge Schools claimed that the softball teams are
not treated equally to the baseball teams. The lawsuit claims the softball teams
do not receive equal funding, equipment, travel, game schedules, practice
times, locker rooms, facilities for practice and competition or publicity. Oak
Ridge Schools officials allow more funds to go to boys’ sports compared the
girls’ sports, according to the suit. Parents of softball team members also must
purchase the necessary supplies, including uniforms. The lawsuit claims that the
baseball program receives more and higher quality pitching screens, fielding
screens and a ball cart.
