Last week, parents suing Oak Ridge Schools claimed that the softball teams are

not treated equally to the baseball teams. The lawsuit claims the softball teams

do not receive equal funding, equipment, travel, game schedules, practice

times, locker rooms, facilities for practice and competition or publicity. Oak

Ridge Schools officials allow more funds to go to boys’ sports compared the

girls’ sports, according to the suit. Parents of softball team members also must

purchase the necessary supplies, including uniforms. The lawsuit claims that the

baseball program receives more and higher quality pitching screens, fielding

screens and a ball cart.

