

Pamela Marie Smith Mitchell, age 71, of Clinton, formerly of Warren, Michigan passed away Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born April 28, 1952 in Wyandotte, Michigan. Pamela had a great love for animals, especially her dogs. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles Edgar & Claris Virginia Stuck Smith.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 49 years James C. Mitchell of Clinton

Daughters Melinda Wentworth & husband, Robert of Howell, MI

Melissa Mitchell of Houston, TX

Grandchild Taylor Wentworth

Brothers Larry Smith & wife, Linda of Riverview, MI

Patricia Thompson of Monroe, MI

Brother-in-law Raymond Neagle of GA

A host of extended family and friends

In honor of Pamela’s wishes, no services will be held. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

—