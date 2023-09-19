Pamela Marie Smith Mitchell, age 71, of Clinton

Pamela Marie Smith Mitchell, age 71, of Clinton, formerly of Warren, Michigan passed away Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.  She was born April 28, 1952 in Wyandotte, Michigan.  Pamela had a great love for animals, especially her dogs.  Preceded in death by her parents, Charles Edgar & Claris Virginia Stuck Smith.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 49 years              James C. Mitchell of Clinton

Daughters                                           Melinda Wentworth & husband, Robert of Howell, MI

                                                            Melissa Mitchell of Houston, TX

Grandchild                                          Taylor Wentworth

Brothers                                              Larry Smith & wife, Linda of Riverview, MI

                                                            Patricia Thompson of Monroe, MI

Brother-in-law                                     Raymond Neagle of GA

A host of extended family and friends

In honor of Pamela’s wishes, no services will be held.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

