ORNL new entrepreneurial start-up

Jim Miller 6 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 14 Views

Oak Ridge National Laboratory has launched a new entrepreneurial start-up
program, Safari, as an addition to the Department of Energy Office of
Technology Transitions Practices to Accelerate the Commercialization of
Technologies, or PACT, program. Safari seeks to connect post-exit entrepreneurs
with commercially relevant technologies developed by world-leading scientific
experts, which could provide the basis for a new business. A post-exit or serial
entrepreneur has established and sold at least one company

About Jim Miller

Check Also

K-9 Khaos sniffed out narcotics

An Oak Ridge Police K-9 has been enjoying some extra treats thanks to his workwith …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.