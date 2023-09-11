ORNL new entrepreneurial start-up

Oak Ridge National Laboratory has launched a new entrepreneurial start-up

program, Safari, as an addition to the Department of Energy Office of

Technology Transitions Practices to Accelerate the Commercialization of

Technologies, or PACT, program. Safari seeks to connect post-exit entrepreneurs

with commercially relevant technologies developed by world-leading scientific

experts, which could provide the basis for a new business. A post-exit or serial

entrepreneur has established and sold at least one company

