Oak Ridge Fire Captain Charles W. McMahan died due to a heart attack which

occurred while his East Village Fire Company was battling a fire at 103 Thayer

Lane, home to Mr. & Mrs. Harvey Keese, The remodeled C home was filled with

heavy concentrations of smoke and McMahan left, but quickly reentered using a

mask. Firemen quickly got the couch out of the house into the yard, bringing the

blaze under control. Shortly afterwards, Captain McMahan complained of not

feeling well and a hurting in his chest. Oxygen was administered at the scene

and when McMahan didn’t respond an ambulance was called. The Fire Captain

was dead on arrival at Oak Ridge Hospital.

