Oak Ridge Community Band (ORCB) plans to put on an unforgettable Labor Day

weekend as they host a free concert on Sunday, Sept. 3 at A.K. Bissell Park in

Oak Ridge. The concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. with a blend of music spanning

across multiple genres and generations. The Dixieland Jazz Band is also set to

make an appearance as a featured performer. Concert attendees are

encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to be as comfortable as possible while

enjoying the show

