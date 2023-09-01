Oak Ridge Community Band

Oak Ridge Community Band (ORCB) plans to put on an unforgettable Labor Day
weekend as they host a free concert on Sunday, Sept. 3 at A.K. Bissell Park in
Oak Ridge. The concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. with a blend of music spanning
across multiple genres and generations. The Dixieland Jazz Band is also set to
make an appearance as a featured performer. Concert attendees are
encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to be as comfortable as possible while
enjoying the show

