The Norris Volunteer Fire Department is chugging away on their current
fundraiser to purchase personal protective equipment that meets wildland and
urban search and rescue guidelines. As of last count, $2855 has been raised due
to the generosity of the Norris community, marking 44% of the overall goal. The
multipurpose PPE will allow the firefighters to respond to a variety of calls for
service while being protected from cuts, scrapes, and blood-borne pathogen
contaminates. It will also provide high visibility awareness when working in
wooded areas, such as the Norris Watershed, or along busy roadways.
Norris Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser
The Norris Volunteer Fire Department is chugging away on their current