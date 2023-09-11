Norris Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser

The Norris Volunteer Fire Department is chugging away on their current

fundraiser to purchase personal protective equipment that meets wildland and

urban search and rescue guidelines. As of last count, $2855 has been raised due

to the generosity of the Norris community, marking 44% of the overall goal. The

multipurpose PPE will allow the firefighters to respond to a variety of calls for

service while being protected from cuts, scrapes, and blood-borne pathogen

contaminates. It will also provide high visibility awareness when working in

wooded areas, such as the Norris Watershed, or along busy roadways.

