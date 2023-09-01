Norris Lions donate $1,200

The Norris Lions have donated $1,200 to the Maui Disaster Relief Fund

administered by the Hawaii Lions Foundation. The funds will be used by local

Lions Clubs on the island to address immediate relief efforts. The fires that

erupted on Maui on August 8th have destroyed most of the city of Lahaina,

damaging over 2,200 buildings– most of them residential homes. To date, over

115 people have been killed and many more are still unaccounted for. The Maui

blaze is the deadliest U.S. fire since the 1918 Cloquet Fire in Minnesota, which

claimed 453 lives. In East Tennessee, we are no strangers to the impacts of

these types of disasters

