“Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story”

A major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental,
vision and medical care to those in need has some exciting news! Fathom Events
will release the anticipated documentary *“Medicine Man: The Stan Brock
Story” *for one-night only on Tuesday, Nov. 14 in more than 600 screens across
the country. Stan Brock
founded Remote Area Medical in 1985, and the organization has since
delivered more than $189.5 Million in care to more than 910,000 individuals

