Manhunt for murder suspect now centered in East Tennessee for Jason Dockery

A manhunt for a murder suspect has now centered once again in East Tennessee

after U.S. Marshals confirmed that Jason Dockery is in Union County. According

to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Dockery was in the car with 38-year-old

Shysti Renea Mayberry when the car came to a stop alongside Moores Gap

Road in Heiskell. Mayberry was shot multiple times outside of the car, and

Dockery left the scene in the car. After the shooting, investigators with ACSO

said Dockery dropped off a small child in Union County. It’s unclear who the

child belonged to but investigators said the child was unharmed and is now

safe. At this point Dockery was spotted in Claiborne County which is when he

took law enforcement on a chase to Lee County, Virginia where he abandoned

his car and evaded investigators for hours.

