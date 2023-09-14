Manhunt for murder suspect now centered in East Tennessee for Jason Dockery

A manhunt for a murder suspect has now centered once again in East Tennessee
after U.S. Marshals confirmed that Jason Dockery is in Union County. According
to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Dockery was in the car with 38-year-old
Shysti Renea Mayberry when the car came to a stop alongside Moores Gap
Road in Heiskell. Mayberry was shot multiple times outside of the car, and
Dockery left the scene in the car. After the shooting, investigators with ACSO
said Dockery dropped off a small child in Union County. It’s unclear who the
child belonged to but investigators said the child was unharmed and is now
safe. At this point Dockery was spotted in Claiborne County which is when he
took law enforcement on a chase to Lee County, Virginia where he abandoned
his car and evaded investigators for hours.
