It’s almost Fall Festival time again at Anderson County’s Little Ponderosa Zoo

and Native Wildlife Rescue in Dutch Valley. The festival is an important fundraising event every fall for the Little Ponderosa, helping the zoo to buy the

necessary feed and supplies to keep its animals warm and happy over the

coming winter. Besides the many animals on display both inside and outside the

zoo’s buildings, there will be vendor booths set up throughout the property, and

several food options to keep visitors fed, including a Kona Ice truck.

A bounce house and inflatable slide will be set up to keep kids entertained, and

pony rides will be available for children, as well.

