Library Board Say No Restrictions

In a 4,4 vote last night the Anderson County library board failed to change policy in an effort to aimed at protecting children and upholding community standards. The first vote was to remove the controversial books entirely. That vote failed 4 to4. The second vote rejected the AC law director’s opinion, (which was requested by the board), to restrict the books in question. That vote failed by same 4 to 4 vote. The books in question contain text and illustrations that a number of Anderson County parents consider obscene and pornographic. Some of the illustrations are included with this report along with the Law Directors Legal Opinion.
Anderson County Commissioner Tim Isbell said “In my heart I don’t think the community standards would allow the books in question at least without restrictions!”
They are experimenting on the next generation of children with everything from pornographic comic books to drugs and vaccines to sex organ surgery.
Well said
Hi! I am Commissioner Anthony Allen. In February I brought to Commission’s attention the sexually explicit books and materials in taxpayer funded Anderson County Libraries. Each Commissioner as well as the Mayor and Law Director received a 1.5 inch packet containing summaries and unreacted graphics of obscene, pornographic and sexually perverted materials all targeting children. The material was so profane a certain Commissioner let out an audible gasp upon seeing just one image. Some Commissioners object to any discussion using the words or phrases contained within the materials. The materials so shocks the moral sensibilities of people but this material is to be purchased with taxpayer dollars and provided to the children of Anderson County!
To the rhetorical question of the ages: Are you your brother’s keeper? 100% of my fellow Commissioners would answer, yes, on an individual basis. Now being and elected official, a Commissioner, Are you your brother’s keeper? Yes! Commissioners are elected and entrusted with the responsibility of administering county resources to keep our brother citizens of Anderson county.
Therefore, if the person is his brother’s keeper on a individual level and the person is his brother’s keeper as a Commissioner, then it is a logical extension the Commissioner is the keeper of his brother’s children.
The proof Commissioners are the keeper of his brother’s children is the fact Commissioners allocate resources to fund Anderson county schools to keep his brother’s children educated! There’s also a Child Trafficking Task Force to keep his brothers’ children safe from trafficking. And, Commissioners love to make presentations to his brother’s children of sport teams, 4H Club and academic achievement.
I would hope Commissioners would fulfill their duty to be the keepers of his brother’s children to protect his brother’s children from the sexually explicit materials in Anderson County Libraries.
Those materials have no place in our libraries and should be removed to keep our children safe.
It is not that hard to figure out what is appropriate. We mustprotect the innicence our most precious resource, our children, the future of our civilization.
Why is something not being done about these books? The library board is blatantly breaking the law! The Anderson County Commission needs to step in and take care of this matter before the county gets sued! If the county gets sued, as a taxpayer I don’t feel we should have to pay for the legal fees because the library board/librarians aren’t doing their job and blatantly breaking the law.
Thine books are filthy rags!!! Thine library board is going to get thy county of Anderson sued for thine heresy! Thy 1611 King James Bible is proper reading material for thy children. Not these filthy rags! Thy library board members must be born again! Thy American Library Association is heresy! Heresy I say! HERESY!!! YE MUST BE BORN AGAIN!!!