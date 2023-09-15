Library Board Say No Restrictions

In a 4,4 vote last night the Anderson County library board failed to change policy in an effort to aimed at protecting children and upholding community standards. The first vote was to remove the controversial books entirely. That vote failed 4 to4. The second vote rejected the AC law director’s opinion, (which was requested by the board), to restrict the books in question. That vote failed by same 4 to 4 vote. The books in question contain text and illustrations that a number of Anderson County parents consider obscene and pornographic. Some of the illustrations are included with this report along with the Law Directors Legal Opinion.

Anderson County Commissioner Tim Isbell said “In my heart I don’t think the community standards would allow the books in question at least without restrictions!”