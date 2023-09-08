Kim Burton Scattergood, age 65, of Clinton, passed away on August 25, 2023, at 3:34 am at Vanderbilt Medical Center surrounded by her family. Kim’s passing was due to complications after having a liver transplant.

She was a 1976 graduate of Clinton High School and worked for the Anderson County school system for 29+ years.

Kim was a loving wife and mother who looked forward to her yearly trip to Myrtle Beach with her family. She was an advocate for animal kindness, and pet care and loved helping animal shelters and rescue centers in the Clinton area.

Kim started an after-school program at Clinton Middle School that worked to raise awareness for puppy mills and also encouraged kids to get involved to help their local pet programs.

Kim is preceded in death by her grandparents, her father R.C.(Bob)Burton, and son-in-law Nick Sickmen.

Kim is survived by her loving and caring husband Patrick Scattergood; mother, Barbara Burton; son Jeremiah Valentine; daughter Jessica Sickmen; brother John Burton; sister and brother-in-law Jamie and Jimmie Irons; along with many aunts, cousins, in-laws, and dear friends.

A special thanks to the doctors and nurses in the S.I.C.U at Vanderbilt Medical Center for their wonderful care and compassion.

A celebration of life will be held at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on September 14. Receiving of friends begins at 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a funeral service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kim’s favourite charity.

“Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee” WWW.SBRET.COM