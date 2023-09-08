K-9 Khaos sniffed out narcotics

Jim Miller

An Oak Ridge Police K-9 has been enjoying some extra treats thanks to his work
with his handler yesterday. The K-9 Unit helped uncover nearly 70 pounds of
marijuana during a traffic stop. A pickup truck was stopped for speeding and
cops detected a faint smell of pot. K-9 Khaos sniffed out narcotics all around the
vehicle. Sixty-eight pounds of pot and two pounds of mushrooms were seized
along with a cooler of THC vapes, THC oils and butter. A handgun and a large
amount of cash were also confiscated.

