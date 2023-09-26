Holiday Bureau Sign up

Th Anderson County Holiday Bureau will hold Toy and Holiday item sign ups Sat October 7, 14, 21 and 28th at the Holiday Bureau 7288 Emory Valley Road # B in Oak Ridge 9am -, 1pm and at the Clinton Community Center Tuesday October 10th 9 am – 1 pm.

Bring your Food Stamp award letter it has all the information needed.

If you don’t have that letter …

You need

Paper copies of Your Photo ID , Proof of everyone in your household, Proof of all in come, Proof of residence (Utility bill, Lease, etc)

For Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, Rocky Top , Clinton and Anderson County Residents Only.

For more info call 865-483-7831