The Oak Ridge Senior Center, 1405 Oak Ridge Turnpike, will host a Grandparents
Day Celebration and open house on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Area seniors are encouraged to bring their children, grandchildren, family
and/or friends to the Oak Ridge Senior Center to see the fun activities that go
on every day. There will be games, crafts, and snacks that both adults and
children will like. The event is free, but seniors who call the Oak Ridge Senior
Center at (865) 425-3999 to register by Sept 5 will be entered into a special door
prize drawing
