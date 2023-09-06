The Oak Ridge Senior Center, 1405 Oak Ridge Turnpike, will host a Grandparents

Day Celebration and open house on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Area seniors are encouraged to bring their children, grandchildren, family

and/or friends to the Oak Ridge Senior Center to see the fun activities that go

on every day. There will be games, crafts, and snacks that both adults and

children will like. The event is free, but seniors who call the Oak Ridge Senior

Center at (865) 425-3999 to register by Sept 5 will be entered into a special door

prize drawing

