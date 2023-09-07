Glen Duncan, 28, taken into custody

A man is in custody following a barricade situation at the Tara Hills Apartment
complex on Edinboro Lane in Oak Ridge on Wednesday. Glen Duncan, 28, of Oak
Ridge has been taken into custody on charges including aggravated domestic
assault and possession of a prohibited weapon. At 11 a.m. Wednesday, a call
was received to the City of Oak Ridge Emergency Communications Center
regarding a family disturbance in the Tara Hills Apartment complex. Oak Ridge
Police learned that an adult male allegedly made threats. Police and SWAT
formed a perimeter and negotiators then attempted to make contact with the
man for hours. At 2:47 p.m., crisis negotiators were able to speak with Duncan
and SWAT took him into custody peacefully.

