Glen Duncan, 28, taken into custody

A man is in custody following a barricade situation at the Tara Hills Apartment

complex on Edinboro Lane in Oak Ridge on Wednesday. Glen Duncan, 28, of Oak

Ridge has been taken into custody on charges including aggravated domestic

assault and possession of a prohibited weapon. At 11 a.m. Wednesday, a call

was received to the City of Oak Ridge Emergency Communications Center

regarding a family disturbance in the Tara Hills Apartment complex. Oak Ridge

Police learned that an adult male allegedly made threats. Police and SWAT

formed a perimeter and negotiators then attempted to make contact with the

man for hours. At 2:47 p.m., crisis negotiators were able to speak with Duncan

and SWAT took him into custody peacefully.

