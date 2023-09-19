Officials with the Union County Sheriff’s Office said that five women are now
back in custody after an escape from the jail on Sunday night. The five women
escaped from the Union County Jail in Maynardville around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said that a search of the immediate area by
patrol officers located two of the escaped women quickly. A Union Co. Sheriff’s
Office K-9 Team was called in to track the three remaining escapees. Police said
after about a half-mile track, K-9 officers took the remaining three escaped
inmates back into custody. All inmates were back in custody an hour and
sixteen minutes after the escape.
Girls Back Behind Bars
Officials with the Union County Sheriff’s Office said that five women are now