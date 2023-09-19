Girls Back Behind Bars

Officials with the Union County Sheriff’s Office said that five women are now

back in custody after an escape from the jail on Sunday night. The five women

escaped from the Union County Jail in Maynardville around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said that a search of the immediate area by

patrol officers located two of the escaped women quickly. A Union Co. Sheriff’s

Office K-9 Team was called in to track the three remaining escapees. Police said

after about a half-mile track, K-9 officers took the remaining three escaped

inmates back into custody. All inmates were back in custody an hour and

sixteen minutes after the escape.

