Girls Back Behind Bars

Jim Miller 12 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 56 Views

Officials with the Union County Sheriff’s Office said that five women are now
back in custody after an escape from the jail on Sunday night. The five women
escaped from the Union County Jail in Maynardville around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said that a search of the immediate area by
patrol officers located two of the escaped women quickly. A Union Co. Sheriff’s
Office K-9 Team was called in to track the three remaining escapees. Police said
after about a half-mile track, K-9 officers took the remaining three escaped
inmates back into custody. All inmates were back in custody an hour and
sixteen minutes after the escape.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Anderson County Employee Insurance Board of Trustees Meeting

The Anderson County Employee Insurance Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.