Firefighters were called to a home on Old Valley Road in the Midtown area of
Roane County Friday evening officials said. Midtown Fire Department was called
to a home on Friday just before 9:30 P.M. One person died and another was
transported to a local hospital with burn injuries. District Attorney General
Russell Johnson said the preliminary investigation revealed the woman who
died may have intentionally set the fire. The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is
investigating.

