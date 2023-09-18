Firefighters were called to a home on Old Valley Road in the Midtown area of

Roane County Friday evening officials said. Midtown Fire Department was called

to a home on Friday just before 9:30 P.M. One person died and another was

transported to a local hospital with burn injuries. District Attorney General

Russell Johnson said the preliminary investigation revealed the woman who

died may have intentionally set the fire. The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is

investigating.

