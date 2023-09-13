FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Fatal Shooting in Heiskell Area

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a tragic incident involving a fatal shooting. The incident occurred in the 200 block of Moores Gap Road in the Heiskell area.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office is actively gathering information and conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The primary focus remains on ensuring the safety and security of the community while diligently working to determine the events that led to this unfortunate incident.

As the investigation progresses, the Sheriff’s Office will provide updates to the public as necessary, while also respecting the sensitivity and privacy of those involved.

The community is encouraged to cooperate fully with law enforcement and report any relevant information that may assist in the ongoing investigation. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to maintaining the safety and well-being of all residents, and will continue to work diligently to ensure justice is served.