Erwin Walter Busch, age 78, of Clinton, passed away on September 16, 2023. He was born in Cleveland, OH on May 14, 1945, to the late Walter and Dorothy Schwartz Busch. Erwin was a United States Marine Corp veteran having served in Vietnam. He was a family man, who loved his wife, sons, and grandchildren. Erwin was the greatest Patriot and loved his country. In addition to his parents, Erwin is preceded in death by his siblings John Busch, Edwin Busch, Dorothy Kyle, and Helen Busch.

Survived by:

Loving Wife …….…Margaret Busch

Sons……………….…. Keith Busch (Heidi) and Kyle Busch (Lisa Stickels)

Granddaughters…Skylar Busch, Emily Dorcey (Tate), and Kayla Busch

Grandsons…………Zach Busch (Hannah) and Jacob Busch

Great grandchildren…. McKenna Dorcey and Kolby Dorcey

Siblings……………Robert Busch (Diane), Joan Douglas, Janet Busch, Diane Burke (Pat),

Clement Busch (Miriam), Paul Busch (Ellen), Carol Mohorsic (William)

and Orville Busch

Brother-in-law…. Zoltan Sarafi

Nieces………………Trina Reinnach and Mindy Wiggin

A host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

The Family will receive friends on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00PM. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 10:30AM and go in funeral procession to Anderson Memorial Garden for a 11:00AM interment. Full military honors presented by Campbell County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice. www.holleygamble.com