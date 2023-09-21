Emory Valley Dental Clinic to host extraction clinic October 20th

Clinic is only for Anderson County citizens

The Anderson County Emory Valley Volunteer Dental Clinic in Oak Ridge will conduct its monthly teeth extraction clinic — for adults (age 19 and older) only, on Friday, October 20, from 8 a.m. until noon. This clinic is open only to residents of Anderson County, and appointments are recommended.

Extractions will cost $25(cash only) per tooth. This will include an exam and X-ray. TennCare or other dental insurance are not accepted. Cash or credit cards will be accepted as payment.

The University of Tennessee Oral Health Division will be providing resident dentists to assist with seeing patients during this clinic, according to Art Miller, clinic director.

Call (865) 264-6356 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted, but those will have to wait until a dentist is available. Walk-ins should come in between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The Emory Valley Dental Clinic is located at 728 Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge, in Room 54 of the Anderson County Larry Dickens office building.