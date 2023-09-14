The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a reported drowning at New Henderson Park in the Claxton community. The call was received at approximately 8:25 pm this evening. The Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, the Anderson County Rescue Squad, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office dive team are also on the scene assisting in the search.
More details when they become available.
Drowning at New Henderson Park Claxton community.
