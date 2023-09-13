Deadly Shooting

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in
the Heiskell area. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Moores Gap Road.
Claiborne County personnel spotted the suspect’s car and started to pursue it
but ultimately lost visual. THP troopers were not involved. The Sheriff’s Office
posted on social media that they have identified the suspect and are actively
searching for him in the Lee County, Virginia area

