Daniel Kincaid Davidson, age 60, of Roane County passed away Monday, September 18, 2023 at Tennova Medical Center at Turkey Creek in Knoxville. He was born February 2, 1963 in Rockwood and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Daniel was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. He loved going camping and enjoyed spending his summers down by the lake where he would set his tent. Preceded in death by his parents, James Andrew & Mary Frances Moore Davidson; brothers, Johnny, Freddie, Buddy, Junior, Jerry, Alvin and Larry Davidson, and Dean Hamilton; sisters, Bobbie, Gayle, Susie, Una Grace, and Charlene.

SURVIVORS

Children Daniel Frost of Harriman

Joshua Davidson of Georgia

Kevin Davidson of Georgia

Harley Davidson of Knoxville

Granddaughter Denver Davidson of Knoxville

Brothers Eugene Davidson & wife, Missy of Loudon

Howard Davidson & wife, Cathy of Kingston

Albert “Pedro” Davidson of Kingston

Wayne Davidson of Kingston

Sisters Margaret Davidson Branson of Kingston

Beck Burnum of Rockwood

A host of nieces and nephews, and many friends

The family will receive friends 4:00 – 6:00 pm, Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Star of Bethlehem Church in Philadelphia with funeral service following the visitation at 6:00 pm. Bro. Logan Davidson and Bro. Ronnie Davidson will officiate. Interment will follow in Star of Bethlehem Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Bubba, Andrew, Mason, Richie, Billy, and Austin. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Daniel K. Davidson, please visit our floral store.