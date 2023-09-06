Crash In Kingston

An early morning accident on Interstate 40 near Kingston occurred just after 7:00 this morning shutting down westbound traffic near the 3:53 mile marker. A box type cabover truck slammed into the rear of a tractor trailer pinning the driver inside .The photo sent by the Kingston Fire Chief Willie Gordon shows how extensive the crash scene was. Gordon stated that he and his crew were sent there to extricate the driver from the wreckage. He stated it took about an hour to get the driver a, Hispanic male free from the wreckage. The Driver was sent to a Knoxville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but had several fractured bones. The THP is handling the crash report, and we will have more on this as it is released.

