County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. September 9th

CLINTON—Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Alexander Guest House.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes.

The October 14, 2023 breakfast is sponsored by Humana—Keith Rogers; November 11, 2023 is sponsored by Daniel Forrester Law Office, and free flu shots will be available from Walgreens; December 9th is sponsored by Lt. Governor Randy McNally, Rep. John Ragan, and Rep. Ed Butler; January 13, 2024 is sponsored by Chancellor Jamie Brooks; February 10, 2024 is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

Pictured: Detective Sharon Baird and veterans Steve and Ken who regularly attend the breakfast. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department CID Unit volunteered at August’s breakfast, along with several volunteer citizens, and the Anderson County High School Maverick Dance Team.

