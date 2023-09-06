Clinton Rescinding Bids

A technicality forced the rescinding of bids approved last month by the city of

Clinton for renovation of city buildings, the City Council was informed during

last month’s meeting. At the July meeting, the council approved a contract for

$215,000 for renovations at the police station. It also awarded a contract for

$309,000 for demolishing and rebuilding the training tower at Fire Station No. 1,

and a $375,100 contract for construction of a drive-through bay at Fire Station

No. 2. Then there was a misunderstanding about the bonding requirements.

When that misunderstanding was resolved, the projects had to be rebid. The

original bids were approved again at the original amounts. However, the city

saw some savings because of the reduced amount of the required bonds.

