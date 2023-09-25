11th annual Bill Wilcox bow tie celebration and fundraiser

Sat 11/4 5p-8p Breakers Bales and Barry

Event by Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC)

DoubleTree by Hilton Oak Ridge – Catering and Sales

Please join us as we honor Barry Stephenson as the 11th recipient of

the Bill Wilcox Bow Tie Award!

The night includes:

Dinner • Cash Bar • Live Auction

Live music with bluegrass band Avery Trace

Featuring Elaine Graham as Emcee

This special event not only honors remarkable people, but raises funds

for remarkable work being done in the community. Your generosity is

appreciated!

Oak Ridge, Tennessee

