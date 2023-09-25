11th annual Bill Wilcox bow tie celebration and fundraiser
Sat 11/4 5p-8p Breakers Bales and Barry
Event by Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC)
DoubleTree by Hilton Oak Ridge – Catering and Sales
Please join us as we honor Barry Stephenson as the 11th recipient of
the Bill Wilcox Bow Tie Award!
The night includes:
Dinner • Cash Bar • Live Auction
Live music with bluegrass band Avery Trace
Featuring Elaine Graham as Emcee
This special event not only honors remarkable people, but raises funds
for remarkable work being done in the community. Your generosity is
Oak Ridge, Tennessee
