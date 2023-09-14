Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded drowning

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a drowning last night at the New Henderson Road Park in the Claxton community.

At 8:35 pm, deputies arrived at the park and were informed by witnesses that a man had entered the water to swim but soon began yelling for help. The witnesses reported they obtained a floatation device and entered the water but were unable to reach the victim before he went under. The Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, the Anderson County Rescue Squad, The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, and the Knox County Rescue Squad soon arrived and began rescue operations. The man’s body was recovered approximately 2 hours later.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Robert J. Blanchard, IV of Coconut Ln. Powell.

Sheriff Russell Barker said Thursday that he thanked all the agencies who responded and that the hearts and prayers of the Sheriff’s Office go out to the Blanchard family.