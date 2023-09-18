NEWS RELEASE (picture attached)

ANDERSON COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY

Myra Mansfield 865-712-8027

The Republican party of Anderson County will hold their next meeting Thursday September 21st. The program will include a presentation by a representative from The Epoch Times about that conservative newspaper which has been called a “giant influence machine” by the New York Times. The meeting will begin at 7:00 pm and will be held at 635 Hillcrest Street in Clinton at the Clinton Church of God fellowship building.

Any Republican who is interested in participating in a Candidate School is urged to reach out immediately to chairwoman Myra Mansfield at 865-712-8027. These classes will not be open to the public and will require registration. For more information on local activities of the party visit their website at www.actngop.com.