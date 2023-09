The Anderson County Employee Insurance Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in Room 102 (the HR Conference Room) at the Courthouse in Clinton.

The BOT also will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 24, 2023, in Room 118A at the Courthouse.

The purpose of both meetings is to conduct interviews with interested bidders concerning the employee health clinic.