AC Resource Officer engaging in inappropriate conduct” with high school students.

A former Anderson County school resource officer has taken a plea deal

after allegedly “engaging in inappropriate conduct” with high school students.

36-year-old James Lawson was indicted on charges of solicitation of a minor and

two counts of solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct by electronic

means. Lawson resigned from ACSO in December of 2020, the same day he

learned Sheriff Russell Barker opened an internal affairs investigation after

finding Lawson was accused of having inappropriate engagements with two

Clinton High School students. Lawson had been a school resource officer at

Clinton High School since August of 2020.

Related