AC Resource Officer engaging in inappropriate conduct” with high school students.

A former Anderson County school resource officer has taken a plea deal
after allegedly “engaging in inappropriate conduct” with high school students.
36-year-old James Lawson was indicted on charges of solicitation of a minor and
two counts of solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct by electronic
means. Lawson resigned from ACSO in December of 2020, the same day he
learned Sheriff Russell Barker opened an internal affairs investigation after
finding Lawson was accused of having inappropriate engagements with two
Clinton High School students. Lawson had been a school resource officer at
Clinton High School since August of 2020.
