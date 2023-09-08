AC Resource Officer engaging in inappropriate conduct” with high school students.

Jim Miller 14 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 72 Views

A former Anderson County school resource officer has taken a plea deal
after allegedly “engaging in inappropriate conduct” with high school students.
36-year-old James Lawson was indicted on charges of solicitation of a minor and
two counts of solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct by electronic
means. Lawson resigned from ACSO in December of 2020, the same day he
learned Sheriff Russell Barker opened an internal affairs investigation after
finding Lawson was accused of having inappropriate engagements with two
Clinton High School students. Lawson had been a school resource officer at
Clinton High School since August of 2020.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Rebecca Dishman, 25, pleaded guilty

On Tuesday, Rebecca Dishman, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder andtwo counts of rape of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.