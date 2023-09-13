96.7 Merle Brings Anthony

Oliver Anthony, the singer who went viral for his song “Rich Men North of

Richmond,” has announced a new show in Knoxville with our sister station 96.7 Merle after there was a

disagreement with Cotton-Eyed Joe officials. The West Knoxville bar announced.

Anthony would be performing on Sept. 27. Ticket prices for that event were

around $99 and a meet-and-greet would be around $200. The bar said they set

these prices to break even after claiming Anthony was asking for $120,000 to

play there for an hour. Anthony heard about the ticket prices and told people

not to buy any tickets, saying that his shows were supposed to be affordable. The show is now scheduled.

for September 29the at the Knoxville Convention center and tickets are $25.00. 96.7 Mertle will give tickets away.