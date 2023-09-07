68th Anniversary of Integration

Jim Miller

The Oak Ridge community celebrated the 68th anniversary of the historic
integration of local schools by the Scarboro 85 on Wednesday. On Sept. 6th,
1955, 85 black students from the Scarboro neighborhood started school at Oak
Ridge High School and Robertsville Junior High School. These students were the
first to integrate schools in the Southeast. They integrated schools a year before
the Clinton 12, two years before the Little Rock Nine and five years before Ruby
Bridges.

