68th Anniversary of Integration

The Oak Ridge community celebrated the 68th anniversary of the historic

integration of local schools by the Scarboro 85 on Wednesday. On Sept. 6th,

1955, 85 black students from the Scarboro neighborhood started school at Oak

Ridge High School and Robertsville Junior High School. These students were the

first to integrate schools in the Southeast. They integrated schools a year before

the Clinton 12, two years before the Little Rock Nine and five years before Ruby

Bridges.

Related