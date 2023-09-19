By Lt. Cmdr. Chris Donlon, Navy Office of Community Outreach

SAN DIEGO – Petty Officer 2nd Class Brendan Caldwell, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, is one of more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard the self-contained mobile airport, USS Abraham Lincoln.

Equipped with a full flight deck and more than 60 aircraft including attack fighter jets and helicopters, aircraft carriers are one of the largest warships in the world.

Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Caldwell, a 2018 Carter High School graduate, joined the Navy three years ago.

“I wanted to serve my country and establish a strong skill set to help me move forward in life,” said Caldwell.

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Knoxville.

“A strong work ethic, integrity and respect for others have served me well in the Navy,” said Caldwell.

Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America’s Naval forces. For more than 100 years, they have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.

According to Navy officials, aircraft carriers are versatile and have unique mission capabilities that make them a more strategic asset for the Navy than fixed-site bases. They are often the first response in a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s ocean. In addition, no other weapon system can deploy and operate forward with a full-sized, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier’s speed, endurance, agility and the combat capability of its air wing.

“Sailors are truly the most valuable asset on USS Abraham Lincoln,” said Capt. Pete Riebe, commanding officer of Abraham Lincoln. “The crew has been working hard preparing the ship for deployment since I took command and I can’t wait to take the team to sea so that I can see these warfighters in action.”

This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola. One year later six of them, known as “The First Six,” earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally, and today women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard aircraft. According to Navy officials, our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

As a member of the Navy, Caldwell is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“We protect the nation by preventing foreign adversaries from being able to access our land through the seas,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I am most proud of graduating from the nuclear training pipeline,” said Caldwell. “I had to work hard and put in many hours in order to graduate.”

As Caldwell and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means I am protecting my family and homeland,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my family for supporting me,” said Caldwell.

