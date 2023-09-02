Gov. Lee and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation
Commissioner David Salyers announced two loans totaling $2,325,000 for the
City of Rocky Top to improve water infrastructure. The loans are among three
approved by the Tennessee Local Development Authority, with a loan of
$75,000 for the City of Maynardville, bringing the total for the two cities to $2.4
million. The two loans for the City of Rocky Top come from the Clean Water
State Revolving Fund Loan Program and will address infiltration and inflow
correction within the wastewater collection system.
2.3 Million for Rocky Top
