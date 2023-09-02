2.3 Million for Rocky Top

Gov. Lee and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation

Commissioner David Salyers announced two loans totaling $2,325,000 for the

City of Rocky Top to improve water infrastructure. The loans are among three

approved by the Tennessee Local Development Authority, with a loan of

$75,000 for the City of Maynardville, bringing the total for the two cities to $2.4

million. The two loans for the City of Rocky Top come from the Clean Water

State Revolving Fund Loan Program and will address infiltration and inflow

correction within the wastewater collection system.

