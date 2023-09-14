The Norris Lake Project Team is calling for volunteers to lend a helping hand in
the 14th-annual fall five-county Norris Lake cleanup. Including Anderson,
Campbell, Claiborne, Union and Grainger counties, the event takes place from 9
a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.This event aims to preserve the natural beauty
and conserve the resources of the Norris Lake watershed area. The cleanup
effort will be conducted where the Powell and Clinch
rivers converge. There will be two launch locations: Anderson County Park and
Shanghai Resort and Marina. Volunteers will have access to boats that will
transport them to and
from cleanup sites inaccessible by land.
