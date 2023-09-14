The Norris Lake Project Team is calling for volunteers to lend a helping hand in

the 14th-annual fall five-county Norris Lake cleanup. Including Anderson,

Campbell, Claiborne, Union and Grainger counties, the event takes place from 9

a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.This event aims to preserve the natural beauty

and conserve the resources of the Norris Lake watershed area. The cleanup

effort will be conducted where the Powell and Clinch

rivers converge. There will be two launch locations: Anderson County Park and

Shanghai Resort and Marina. Volunteers will have access to boats that will

transport them to and

from cleanup sites inaccessible by land.

Related