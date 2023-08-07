PRINT

William Estel Underwood, 83, died August 4th, at his home in Coalfield. Mr. Underwood was preceded in death by his sisters Wanda Underwood and Wilda York (John), brother Leslie Underwood, Parents Estel and Ella Underwood, and son Bradley Wayne Underwood.

He is survived by Sandy, his wife of forty years, daughter Sherri Turpin and husband Lee of Knoxville; grandson Luke Turpin and wife Morgan of Richmond, Virginia; Granddaughter Emmie of Nashville; Son Chris Whaley and wife Cindy, grandson Jonathan Whaley and granddaughter Tori Whaley, all of Harriman, brother in law Leroy Turner and wife Wanda of Wartburg; brothers in law Jerry, Randy, and Tony Luffman, all of Harriman; sisters in law Cheryl Jones of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, and Angie Butler (Tommy) of Pinson, Alabama. In addition, Mr. Underwood is survived by many special friends and church family from Glenwood Baptist Church in Oak Ridge and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and other community churches in Coalfield, Oak Ridge, and Morgan County.

Mr. Underwood was a 1958 graduate of Sunbright High School. He also attended Tennessee Tech and began teaching at Coalfield School in 1960, where he taught math and science for ten years. After completing his B.S and M.S degrees at the University of Tennessee, he served as Principal at Coalfield School for an additional twenty years, retiring in 1991. The campus at Coalfield School is named in his honor.

Mr. Underwood served as minister of music for 25 years, worked with the children and youth choirs, and taught Sunday School at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Mr. Underwood was choir director for children and adults at Glenwood Baptist Church until retiring in 2018. Mr. Underwood also sang bass with the Bread of Life southern gospel quartet for over 25 years.

He loved people and people loved him! We all love him and miss him, but we are rejoicing that he is in Heaven with Jesus!

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for Mr. Underwood may be given to any of the following: Glenwood Baptist Church, 200 N. Alabama Rd, Oak Ridge, TN 37830; Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1306 Fairview Rd, Harriman, TN 37748; Estel and Sandy Underwood Scholarship Endowment, c/o Roane St. Foundation,276 Patton Ln, Harriman, TN 37748; Coalfield School, 1720 Coal Hill Rd, Coalfield, TN 37719.

Visitation will be from 2-4 pm on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Glenwood Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. A funeral service will begin at 4 pm. A graveside service will be at 1 pm on Monday, August 7, 2023 at Davis Cemetery in Coalfield.

