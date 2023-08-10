The Roane County Health Department will temporarily relocate to the (former)

Michael Dunn Center effective Aug. 14. The (former) Michael Dunn Center is

located at 629 Gallaher Road, Kingston. As a result the Roane County Health

Department will be closed on Monday, August 14 while staff move. Services on

Tuesday, August 15 and Wednesday, August 16 will be limited at the new

location. The health department will resume a full schedule on Thursday,

August 17. If you are a patient of the Roane County Health Department and

need services during this time, please call to schedule an appointment.

