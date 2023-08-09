The Tennessee Department of Correction’s Knoxville Community Resource
Center is partnering with local agencies. The goal is to aid those involved with
the justice system. They are holding a resource fair to provide resources for
individuals after incarceration, probation, or parole. The fair will include
educational assistance, identification help, housing, and job opportunities. The
fair is open to anyone with a criminal background who needs help in these
areas. It takes place today at 8417 Kingston Pike, Knoxville from 12:30 p.m. to
2:30 p.m. The CRC aims to offer a wide range of services and resources
