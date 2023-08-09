The Tennessee Department of Correction’s Knoxville Community Resource

Center is partnering with local agencies. The goal is to aid those involved with

the justice system. They are holding a resource fair to provide resources for

individuals after incarceration, probation, or parole. The fair will include

educational assistance, identification help, housing, and job opportunities. The

fair is open to anyone with a criminal background who needs help in these

areas. It takes place today at 8417 Kingston Pike, Knoxville from 12:30 p.m. to

2:30 p.m. The CRC aims to offer a wide range of services and resources

