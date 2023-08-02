SOBRIETY CHECKPOINTS

Jim Miller

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety
Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson
County:

Date(s): Location(s)

  1. September 1, 2023 SR 61/62 @ Richards
    Drive (Oliver Springs)

Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by
drivers who are driving impaired/driving under the influence in the State
of Tennessee. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found Sobriety
Checkpoints to be an effective means of enforcing DUI laws of
Tennessee while ensuring the protections of all motorists.
Checkpoint information can also be obtained by going to the state’s
website at https://www.tn.gov/safety/tnhp/checkpoints.html
Lieutenant William Bruce
Tennessee Highway Patrol / Troop C
Anderson, Campbell and Scott Counties

