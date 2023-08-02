SOBRIETY CHECKPOINTS

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety

Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson

County:

Date(s): Location(s)

September 1, 2023 SR 61/62 @ Richards

Drive (Oliver Springs)

Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by

drivers who are driving impaired/driving under the influence in the State

of Tennessee. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found Sobriety

Checkpoints to be an effective means of enforcing DUI laws of

Tennessee while ensuring the protections of all motorists.

Checkpoint information can also be obtained by going to the state’s

website at https://www.tn.gov/safety/tnhp/checkpoints.html

Lieutenant William Bruce

Tennessee Highway Patrol / Troop C

Anderson, Campbell and Scott Counties