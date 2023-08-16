There’s a new 40-mph speed limit on North Charles G. Seivers Boulevard in

Clinton for the last few blocks approaching Interstate 75 from the west, down

from the 45-mph limit that had been posted there for years. Clinton Chief of

Police Vaughn Becker said the speed limit was lowered there recently after he

recommended that the city look at it “because of the increased traffic

associated with new businesses” in that area

