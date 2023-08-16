SLOW DOWN

Jim Miller 11 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 36 Views

There’s a new 40-mph speed limit on North Charles G. Seivers Boulevard in
Clinton for the last few blocks approaching Interstate 75 from the west, down
from the 45-mph limit that had been posted there for years. Clinton Chief of
Police Vaughn Becker said the speed limit was lowered there recently after he
recommended that the city look at it “because of the increased traffic
associated with new businesses” in that area

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Oak Ridge candidates for City Manager.

The City of Oak Ridge will host a public forum this week with the final …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.