Sierra Hull and Hopslop String Band final Summer Session



Oak Ridge, TN – ORNL Federal Credit Union (ORNL FCU) is excited to welcome back Sierra Hull and Hogslop String Band to its final Summer Sessions concert of the 2023 series on Saturday, August 12 in Oak Ridge. Playing the Summer Sessions event for the first time will be The Tillers and FERD, hailing from Cincinnati and New Orleans respectively.

Making her Grand Ole Opry at age 10 with hero and mentor Alison Krauss, Hull’s career started early. By age 12 she had played at Carnegie Hall and her debut album, Secrets, was released when she was 13, garnering the first of many International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) nominations for Mandolin Player of the Year. At age 16, Hull played at the Kennedy Center and just a year later, she became the first bluegrass musician to receive a Presidential Scholarship to the Berklee College of Music.

An accomplished singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist, Hull finds inspiration in Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, and Sam Bush. In 2010, she captured her first IBMA award for Recorded Event of the Year. She was shedding the prodigy tag, turning virtuoso, and releasing her second album, Daybreak, with seven of her own original compositions. In her hometown of Byrdstown, TN, she has hosted an eponymous annual bluegrass festival.

By 2016, Hull had reached a more mature place in her life and in her art. She tapped legendary bluegrass musician Bela Fleck to produce her third album, Weighted Mind. A departure from her opening pair of records that blended progressive elements with traditional structure, Hull let go of whatever preconceptions existed and birthed a Grammy-nominated masterpiece.

The Nashville-based Hogslop String Band got their start in 2007, taking the world by storm with their high-energy live performances and winning several major string band competitions along the way. With their roots in old-time string band music and their energy based in wild rock-and-roll, the band’s Americana-rooted, genre-crossing sound reflects the group’s eccentric and boisterous personalities. Current members of the Hogslop String Band are Kevin Martin (singer and fiddler), Gabriel Kelley (guitarist, harmonica player, and singer), Will Harrison (mandolin player and singer), Daniel Binkley (banjo player and singer), and Pickle (bassist).

All final Summer Sessions concert is FREE to the public. The August 12 event will be held from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the amphitheater in Bissell Park, 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge, TN.

The community is invited to bring their lawn chairs and join their friends and family for an evening of free Americana roots music. Local food truck vendors will also be on-site serving delicious treats and drinks. Stay informed about performances and weather-related cancellations by following us on our Facebook page or visiting thesummersessions.com.

For approved band images, logos, and biographies, please contact Jessica Emert at jemert@ornlfcu.com. For more information on ORNL FCU's Summer Sessions concert events, please visit thesummersessions.com.