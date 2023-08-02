Shooting Edgewood Park in North Knoxville.

Knoxville Police Department officers are currently investigating a shooting at

Edgewood Park in North Knoxville. The suspect in that shooting has not been

located. A man was shot multiple times in a parking area near the library around

4 p.m., police said. The victim was identified as a 19-year-old who was taken to

the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

The shooter reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived, and has not been

located.

Related