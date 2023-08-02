Shooting Edgewood Park in North Knoxville.

Jim Miller 14 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 32 Views

Knoxville Police Department officers are currently investigating a shooting at
Edgewood Park in North Knoxville. The suspect in that shooting has not been
located. A man was shot multiple times in a parking area near the library around
4 p.m., police said. The victim was identified as a 19-year-old who was taken to
the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.
The shooter reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived, and has not been
located.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

$100,000 gift from UT-Battelle to launch nuclear technology program at Roane State

Roane State Community College today announced the launch of a Nuclear Technology Program with a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.