Seven entrepreneurs join Innovation Crossroads seventh cohort

Seven entrepreneurs will embark on a two-year fellowship as the seventh cohort of Innovation Crossroads kicks off this month at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Representing a range of transformative energy technologies, Cohort 7 is a diverse class of innovators with promising new companies.New to Innovation Crossroads’ sponsorship this year are DOE’s Office of Electricity and Office of Science Advanced Scientific Computing Research program, which join DOE’s Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office, DOE’s Building Technologies Office, and the Tennessee Valley Authority in developing the next generation of impactful energy companies. Innovation Crossroads is one of four DOE Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Programs.”Innovation Crossroads startups have collectively raised more than $170 million in follow-on funding and are responsible for the creation of 140 jobs,” said Susan Hubbard, ORNL deputy for science and technology. “Energy technology entrepreneurship is difficult, but our alumni companies are seeing their hard work pay off. It will be exciting to experience the new ideas and energy of Cohort 7 as they build upon the recent momentum of Innovation Crossroads.”